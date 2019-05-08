Festival of the Arts concludes

The Morden Festival of the Arts came to a close with the Hi-Lites Concert, April 28, at the Morden Alliance Church.

An annual celebration of the arts in the community, throughout the season the festival shared the tremendous amount of talent in this area.

This year 510 entries were part of the festival, as an individual, duet, trio, quartet, small group, classroom choir (10 classroom choirs took part in Speech Arts) or full choir (9 choirs participated in the Vocal/Choral section), bringing the number of participants much higher than that 510.

Students performed in six disciplines (Band, Strings, Sacred, Piano, Vocal/Choral, French & English Speech Arts) filling 14 days with 29 sessions (morning, afternoon or evening) throughout the months of February, March and April

The grand finale of the 44th season of the Morden Festival of the Arts was the Hi-Lites concert.

56 awards were presented to festival participants, recognizing levels of achievement in the various disciplines.

Several festival performers were adjudicator-recommended to go on to represent the Morden Festival of the Arts at The Provincial Music & Arts Festival in Winnipeg on May 24-26.

Putting on a festival of this size is a collaborative effort of the organizing committee, talented performers, teachers/instructors, parents/guardians, adjudicators, patrons, audience members and over 80 volunteers who helped at various sessions.

Organizers say they appreciate the generous donations and strong support from community-minded individuals, businesses, organizations, schools and media.

Donations to the Festival are always welcome and can be mailed to: Morden Festival of the Arts, Box 493, Morden, MB, R6M 1A5

The Morden Festival of the Arts is currently looking for new people to come on board.

It’s a small commitment with three meetings per year to organize the festival.

If you are interested or would like more information contact Erika Dyck at 204-823-0208.

The following will compete at the Provincial Music & Arts Festival May 24-26 in Winnipeg:

Strings

Preliminary- Logan Wiebe

Junior – Samuel Kroeker

Intermediate – Adalynne Pahl, Celena Harder, Alternate: Thomas Kroeker

Advanced- Cecilia Sanders, Riese Penner

Piano

Preliminary- Isaiah Meilun, Bijan Salimi, Alternate: Cherri Wiebe

Junior – Thomas Kroeker, Samuel Kroeker

Advanced- Matthew Pahl, Bethany Wiebe

Multi-Discipline Canadian Composers

Piano Preliminary – Kierra Penner, Alternate: Denise Howatt

Piano Junior – Ian Fehrmoore

Vocal Preliminary – Sage Penner

Multi-Discipline Mozart

Piano Advanced – Matthew Pahl

Vocal

Intermediate – James Bergen

Speech Arts

Poetry & Prose – Ian Fehrmoore

Grades 4 – 6 – Jessica Kagan, Alternate: Jood Abujazia

Poetry & Prose – Sarah Kagan

Grades 7 – 9 – Bijan Salimi, Alternate: Keelyn l’Heureux

Public Speaking Grade 4-6 – Hari Ramesh

Prepared/Impromptu Speech Grade 7-9 – Rylee Olafson

Awards

Strings: Zoe Reimer, Blaze Derksen, Sinead Convery, Aidan Kroeker, Kate Giesbrecht, Emily Sanders, Denise Howatt, Samuel Kroeker, Olivia Groening, Paul Wiens, Joel Alles, Thomas Kroeker, Cecilia Sanders

Duet, Trio, or Quartet: Melissa Schultz & Laureen Felski

Piano: Molly Cowan, Jessica Kagan, Isaiah Meilun, Denise Howatt, Samuel Kroeker, Thomas Kroeker, Leticia Grass, Daniel Kagan, Finn Rachu, Bethany Wiebe, Matthew Pahl

Vocal: Claire Schobert, Keeley Sheppard, Zane Sheldon, Haylee Henderson, James Bergen

Sacred Piano, Beginner to Grade 4: Brooklyn Fleming, Rebecca Kagan

Sacred Piano, Grade 5 & over: Kira Young

Sacred Piano, Ensemble: Kira Young & Emma Young, Molly Cowan & Gabbi Hildebrand

Sacred Strings, Grade 5 & over: Paul Wiens

Sacred Mixed Ensemble: Naomi Wiens & Beth Giesbrecht

Sacred Vocal, 12 years & under: Keeley Sheppard

Sacred Vocal, 13 years & over: Sage Penner, Haylee Henderson

Speech Arts: Rebecca Kagan, Jessica Kagan, Ian Fehrmoore, Rylee Olafson, Bijan Salimi

Duet, Trio, Quartet: Grade K-3 Brooks Hutton, Ethan Radke; Grade 4-6 Kiru Griffin, Vance Olson, Badr Abujazia; Grade 7-9 Kristin Smart, Sarah Kagan