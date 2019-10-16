FCC supports breakfast program

A donation from Farm Credit Canada will help Morden students go to class with full stomachs.

FCC was at école Morden Middle School Oct. 1 to offer a cheque for $250 to go towards the breakfast program.

Carl Pedersen of Western School Division said the funding is important.

“We rely on donations and fundraising for food and supplies,” he said. “Every year FCC has stepped forward and given a donation here in the fall to help kick off the year.”

Western School Division offers several ways students can take part through the Healthy Minds Program.

One program takes place in Ecole Morden Middle School in the cafeteria that is used by middle and high school students.

Maple Leaf School also operates a program, and a small program operates as needed at Minnewasta School.

“I have usually about 40 kids that are here for breakfast every morning,” Pedersen said of école Morden Middle School. “We have toast and jam, cereals, yogurt and some veggie bags and so on… and milk or water to drink.”

Pedersen said the program fills a need for students who don’t have food at home for morning, giving them a social way to start their day in a healthy way.

Kelly Dyck, Relationship Manager for Farm Credit Canada said FCC is happy to help.

“We’re super excited to be able to support the schools in the neighbourhood here,” she said. “We like to be involved in the community.”

FCC’s Drive Away Hunger campaign kicked off Oct. 9 with their annual tractor tour taking place Oct. 16.