Fashion show celebrates eight years

A total of 520 guests attended the eighth annual Katie Cares Celebration of Life Fashion Show, Sept. 28 at Northlands Parkway Collegiate.

The annual event raised funds for Katie’s Cottage, a 4,200 sq foot respite home located near Boundary Trails Health Centre.

Kaitlyn Reimer was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 13 and after spending seven weeks in hospital came up with the dream of Katie’s Cottage. She passed away in 2014.

Katie’s mother Ruth Reimer said they were pleased with how the fundraiser went.

“This is the second year we’ve been at NPC,” she said. “Our first year, last year, was kind of like a trial run so we now really knew what we were doing. We just felt really good about the planning.”

Her son and Katie’s brother John Reimer was also part of the event and was one of the models on the stage. “It was great,” he said, adding the Fun & Fire Troupe performance, was a great addition.

The event featured 45 models showing clothing and accessories from Ever After Bridal & Alterations, Cachet Clothing Co., Pharmasave Morden, Tanworx, Dilis Boutique, Heidi and Seek Boutique, Warehouse One, Real Canadian Superstore, Time-Out Sports Excellence, Focal Point Comprehensive Vision Care and Maurices.

With live music from Bare Yogis, a silent auction and charcuterie board, the event is a popular one.

“We were sold out basically on the first day of ticket sales on Aug. 8,” Reimer said. “We had about 30 tickets left that we sold afterwards. We couldn’t fit another person in this room as a guest.”

Tremendous support from sponsors meant the entire event was paid for. That means every penny raised from ticket sales goes to Katie Cares.

“This is the only fundraiser that Katie Cares does in a year,” she said. “This is the one thing that drives it through to the next year.”

Ticket sales alone bring in about $30,000, but Reimer said they don’t take that money for granted. “We stretch that dollar as much as we can, being transparent always, ever mindful of the hard earned money that was given to us.”