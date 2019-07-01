Farmers Market kicks off summer

Morden held its first Farmers Market for the year on June 20.

Candace Olafson, Executive Director of the Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, said the first market was a success with lots of returning customers to visit the vendors.

“We always have a good variety of returning long-term vendors that have their customer base that the people in the community have grown to love,” Olafson said. “But we still have new vendors.”

Olafson said the council is always looking for new vendors to join, adding there are a few extra spots available for new vendors.

“The growing trend of people wanting to know where their food comes from and support these local vendors, knowing that the food is produced locally… it’s kind of the reason we’re seeing so many people coming out and supporting local farmers markets.”

The market runs from 4-6 p.m. every Thursday. The market can be followed on Facebook and Instagram.