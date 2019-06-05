Excitement for first Artisan Alley Festival

What was once a dream between Pembina Valley Events creator, Gina DiClemente and ABS Performance Inc owner, Derek Bodnarchuk is now becoming a reality. The inaugural Artisan Alley Festival is set, the festival kicks off Saturday, June 8 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m in Morden Park.

“It started off as a little event with Pembina Valley Events bring a few vendors and us putting on a small car show and then it blew up on us with interest both from business and artisans as well as car and bike enthusiasts,” Derek Bodnarchuk of ABS Performance Inc. said. “I was surprised at first but then I started talking to people and realized how much potential this could have.”

The festival features 130 Businesses and Artisans, Car & Bike Show ‘N’ Shine, Food Trucks and Food Vendors as well as live music.

“Our goal from the start was to create an event that supports everything local, from commercial businesses, home based businesses, artisans, clubs and associations and so on. We wanted a diverse event and something that the community would enjoy. We have lots of local vendors from Winkler/Morden but also vendors from across Manitoba attending, some who have never been to Morden before so there will be lots of new and unique things to shop,” Gina DiClemente, Pembina Valley Events Creator said.

Business owner Lisa Peters is also a fan of the variety.

“It’s great to see an event that local businesses can attend as well,” she said. “While handmade only events are great, it leaves a void felt in the business community, of events we can attend with our businesses commercial or home based.”

Organizers are hopeful the popularity will continue to increase.

“I would like to see this become an annual event and for it to grow,” Bodnarchuk said. “This is our first year so we will see how it goes and what changes need to be made and what we can add.”

The festival runs rain or shine with vendors and musicians being under tents and admission is free.

The Car & Bike Show ‘N’ Shine is open to all cars and bikes, there is no cost to put your car or bike in the show however preregistration is required. To preregister please call ABS Performance at (204) 799-2208, the deadline to preregister is June 5, 2019.

To view all the attending vendors and all the information on the upcoming festival please visit Pembina Valley Events on Facebook and Instagram.