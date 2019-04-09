EMMS students raise funds for humane society

EMMS students donated money to the Pembina Valley Humane Society. The students in 5W were challenged to come up with a plan on how they could make a difference in 2019. These students decided to host a cookie sale with a goal of raising $50, equivalent to two big bags of dog food. The students encouraged their classmates to help out and some were able to bring in cookies for the sale. Thanks to the parents who donated baking and the students of EMMS who bought cookies, exactly $50 was raised. Dave from PVHS was able to come to the school on Friday with Brie, one of the puppies that is presently being fostered, to receive the cheque.