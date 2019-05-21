Elementary school performing at Legislative Building

As part of Music Month, the Manitou Elementary Glee Club will be heading to Manitoba’s Legislative Building to perform a couple of songs on the grand staircase.

Glee Club instructor Meghann Turner said students are looking forward to the experience.

“They’re pretty excited,” she said. “It’s probably one of the more substantially unique buildings that they’ve ever been in. I’ve impressed upon them that we could be singing in front of some politicians.”

The students will be singing two songs: “Jambo, Karibu kwa Afrika” by Patsy Ford Simms and “This is Me” from the The Greatest Showman (words and music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, arranged by Mac Huff.)

Turner said it’s good that the provincial government recognizes Music Month.

“I’m glad that however the governments have changed that there haven’t been cuts to that funding,” she said. “Music Month always gives a big push to all the music educators across the province to take the opportunity to celebrate and make public our music programs and how successful and important they are in the lives of Manitobans.”

Turner said that Glee Club gives students skills like confidence along with their singing experience.

“There are some kids who enjoy singing out and singing alone,” she said. “Then there are kids who would never sing alone, but being in a choir gives them the opportunity to sing.”

“It benefits all kind of singers, whether you’re the spotlight kind of singer or whether you’re a closet singer,” she added.

The Glee Club also teaches students the value of hard work. They have been working on their songs since January.

One of the songs they will perform is five and a half minutes long, so students had to learn the words and rhythms and practice to feel confident in performing.

“It takes perseverance, it takes dedication,” Turner said. “They have to meet at their recesses, it’s all on their own time. They can’t skip, they can’t quit, they can’t give up. They learn the rewards of perseverance.”