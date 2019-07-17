Dry cleaning and laundry business open

A new business has opened in the area just east of Morden near the city sign.

Sparkle Dry Cleaning and Laundry held their official ribbon cutting on July 11. The business, situated in the Pembina Connection, offers an environmentally friendly way to clean clothes.

“It’s a really exciting time for us,” owner Bill Olschewski said. “We look forward to serve the people in Morden, Winkler and surrounding areas with the best equipment we could get.”

Bill and his wife Lilli own and run the dry cleaning and laundry business. The two moved to Canada 15 years ago from Germany. They ran a plumbing business, and about three years ago Bill said they started looking into starting a dry cleaning business.

“We started approaching it last year pretty seriously,” he said. “Just before Christmas we got all the equipment, and for the last few months worked really hard to pull it together.”

Lilli said the service was something they saw as needed in the area. “We get more and more people into the [city], and we saw that a lot of businesses are coming up…” she said. “We thought that this would be a good opportunity.”

Sparkle Dry Cleaning uses ozone wet cleaning, which is biodegradable. Bill said ozone is less harsh than other chemicals like bleach, and said the environmental aspect was important to them.

Sparkle Dry Cleaning will offer a membership for $50 a year, which will get customers 30 per cent off their dry cleaning.

For the first month, Sparkle Dry Cleaning is also offering the tenth item free.