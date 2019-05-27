Donation makes equipment purchase possible

A $50,000 donation to the Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation made the purchase of equipment possible for operating rooms in the hospital.

The money from Enbridge, combined with fundraising done by BTHC Foundation, was used to purchase a Stryker laparoscopic tower, which is used for general surgery and gynecological procedures.

“It gives us the ability to look inside the patient through a small incision versus a traditional large open incision,” Clinical Service Manager for Surgical Services Martin O’Byrne said. “In doing so we’re able to then also take pictures, we’re able to perform any surgery that needs to be done internally.”

O’Byrne said use of the tower also helps lower a patient’s recovery time and shortens their time in hospital to day surgery.

The tower itself has multiple units, including a camera light source, insufflator (which pumps gas into the abdomen to inflate it) and a printer to easily have a printout to put into a patient’s chart.

The unit costs just over $100,000, and the donation from Enbridge pushed BTHC Foundation’s fundraising over the top.

The contribution was part of Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement Program, and land agent for Enbridge Andrew Plett it’s great to be a part of it.

“Enbridge recognizes the value of the Boundary Trails Health Centre and understands the importance of the care it provides people in this area,” he said. “I think [executive director] Shannon [Samatte-Folkett] and the team at the BTHC Foundation has done a great job of supporting the initiatives this facility needs.”

The hospital now has two of the Stryker units, and O’Byrne said the towers have allowed the hospital to increase the volume of patients they treat laproscopically.

“It really has greatly improved our program,” he said.