Dog bylaw official - residents urged to license

The new dog licensing bylaw in the R.M. of Stanley has support from the veterinary community.

As the R.M. completed third reading of the new bylaw, they shared a letter of support given to them from Dr. Jackie Enns, Veterinarian at the Morden and Winkler Veterinary Clinic.

“I am strongly supportive of the local cities and RM’s encouraging rabies vaccination in conjunction with licensing,” she wrote.

“This will avoid unnecessary stress to humans involved in bite incidents, and is serving to keep local rabies levels low.”

Enns wrote that rabies is always present and is labelled “endemic” by the Canadian government which means there are always low levels in the wildlife population. Without shots, a dog that bites is often euthanized for testing, or quarantined. “This is a frequent problem that is brought to our attention at the veterinary office,” she said.

Enns described the licensing of pets in the R.M. as a “strong leadership step” that will allow more animals to be identified and be reunited with owners rather than kept in the pound.

And reuniting pets is the main reason for the dog bylaw. This will provide a quick and efficient means of reuniting lost/stray dogs with their owners without having to go through the pound system and incur fees.

If the dog does not have to be lodged overnight, the owner will pay nothing to be reunited.

“Stanley council is offering a lifetime dog license at no cost,” Reeve Morris Olafson said. “Council did not want this to be something that cost people money but rather provide an opportunity to save people money when claiming their lost/stray dog.”

The new bylaw helps redefine nuisance and dangerous dogs, places restrictions on the number of dogs (3 in community districts such as villages, 5 in rural/ag areas), provides licensing requirements for dogs over six-months-old. Licensing is free, lasts for the lifetime of the dog and requires proof of current rabies immunization.

Olafson said they know they can’t enforce proper behaviour for all dog owners. “Council is under no illusion that all of our dog problems will disappear with this updated dog bylaw,” he said. “The bylaw however is a step forward in resolving some issues that are out there.”

The bylaw is now in effect and residents must register their dogs. They can do that by contacting the R.M. of Stanley administration office to license their dog. They will be provided a small tag to fix to the collar of the animal for identification purposes.