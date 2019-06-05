Do you know this driver?

Published on: June 5, 2019 | Last Updated: June 5, 2019 11:49 PM EDT

Morden Police are hoping members of the public will come forward to help them after they received a report regarding a suspicious vehicle travelling down Conner Hill Drive at excessive speeds on a regular basis. A picture of the suspect vehicle was obtained. Police are continuing to investigate this matter. Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call the Morden Police Service at (204)822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

