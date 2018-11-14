Diwali celebrated in Pembina Valley

Nov. 3-4 marked an extremely auspicious time for Hindu, Sikh and Jain followers as they celebrate Diwali, the festival of light.

“Divali” is derived from the word Deepavali ,”deep” meaning light + “avali” meaning a row of and put together literally means row of lights.

In Hindu mythology clay lamps (diyas) were lit along the path back to the Kingdom of Ayodiya to welcome Lord Raam and his wife, Sita after 14 years in exile and their defeat of the demon, Ravanna. That defeat symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Hence, the lighting of lamps during Divali is symbolic of the hope, love, truth, courage, enlightenment, wisdom and the high moral and ethical values that Lord Raam and Sita exemplified in character and action.

The demon Ravanna represented all evil and vice and hence fireworks are set off during Divali as a symbolic gesture of ridding oneself of evil thoughts, negative deeds and poor moral values.

Approximately 300 people in the Pembina Valley, gathered in excitement, at the Access Event Centre in Morden, to celebrate this colourful festival and its significance.

We were honoured to have Mayor Martin Harder of Winkler, Morden Councillor Nancy Penner and members of the Royal Bank of Canada amongst us. It was the perfect time to light the lamp of friendship, fellowship and citizenship with our new neighbours, friends and coworkers in this our new home, Canada.

This Divali came with another difference in that, together with the kind generosity of our guests, we were able to make donation of $1,100 to Genesis House and a similar organization in a third world country.

We would like to wish all those celebrating Divali a very happy and peaceful one.