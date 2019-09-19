Diversitas speakers urge acceptance

The latest Diversitas speakers said while there have been positive steps made toward acceptance of the LGBT+ community, there is still a ways to go.

Cynthia Fortlage and Grayson L’Hirondelle spoke on Sept. 11 about being transgender.

Fortlage has over 30 years experience in business in Manitoba, having worked as a Chief Information Officer and a Technology Executive among other jobs. She is Board President of Rainbow Resource Centre in Winnipeg, and has spoken at over 175 events.

Fortlage said she preaches “Acceptance Without Understanding,” a concept that looks for a simple acceptance of her humanity before understanding. “To grow in life we need to keep challenging our unconscious biases,” she said. “We will always have them, you will never get rid of them. But we can always question them, we can always ask how can we grow?”

“It’s not about people learning to accept me, it’s about people accepting me and then learning,” she added. “The acceptance comes first, and that’s not how people think.”

Fortlage said she underwent three major transitions in her life. She was born in Belfast, Ireland and moved to Canada after her family was threatened. Her second transition occurred after her marriage, when she went from being Irish Protestant to being Roman Catholic (Fortlage said she now considers herself spiritual).

Her third transition was her gender. “It was 41 years in the making,” she said. “I knew since I was nine years old because at nine years old I was a cross dresser.”

Fortlage said she was 50 years old before she realized she wasn’t a cross dresser, but was transgender. “These things do matter,” she said. “They are there, we are born that way, it is just the way it is, but socialization forces us to accept a role. For 50 years I led the role of being a guy who was married with two kids with the big house and the two cars and the camper and the trips… by most standards we had it all, but it didn’t make me whole and complete.”

“I was a father, but I am a parent,” she added. “I was a husband and I was a spouse. I was a brother, now I’m a sister. I was a son, now I’m a daughter. The one thing that didn’t change through all of those labels is the fact that I’m still a human being underneath. That doesn’t change.”

While her message is primarily about acceptance first, Fortlage said events like Diversitas can help pave the way to understanding. “There is Google, but even when somebody says that, you have to know how to interpret the information,” she said. “You have to have a base to learn from and to work towards.”

Fortlage said as a society, people judge too fast and too easily. “That’s because I don’t understand you, therefore I don’t accept,” she said. “It’s not just related to LGBT [people], it is any other marginalized group based upon skin colour, country of origin, religious belief, you name it. We just need to start treating each other like human beings first and then learning about each other after that.”

L’Hirondelle lives in Morden and has been out as a trans man for four years. He said he knew when he was around 7 or 8 years old, but didn’t come out until he was 25. “Imagine keeping that secret that long,” he said. “It was small stages, small stages and I look back on it… I don’t regret a moment of it. It’s made me a stronger person, it’s made me who I am today.”

While Fortlage and L’Hirondelle came out under different circumstances and in different communities, L’Hirondelle said he had to tread carefully being from a more rural area. “You had to be careful who you socialized with and who you came out to because it is a very religious-based community,” he said. “It’s definitely not something that’s very openly accepted, it’s very frowned upon so it definitely wasn’t easy.”

L’Hirondelle has started his own online support group for transgender individuals and their friends, families and spouses.

“I started the support group because I became a member of multiple support groups but they mainly were based around just trans individuals, not really so much for trans individuals’ families, alliances, spouses,” he said. “I want there to be an open line of communication between everybody, not just keeping it to one specific group.”

L’Hirondelle said speaking with Fortlage and seeing what she went through has inspired him. “I want to take what I’ve learned from her today and what I know and maybe work with her or work with my support group to bring that out to other people and kind of make this area a little bit more open and accepting for other individuals like myself, other members of the LGBT community.”

While L’Hirondelle said the area can be a challenge, he is ready to be part of the change. “A big thing I hope people take away from tonight especially is that trans people are just people too,” he said. “We’re not creepers, we’re not freaks… we’re genuine people, we have feelings, we have fears like everybody else.”

L’Hirondelle said he would like to see safe places created for trans and LGBT+ individuals in the area. “We need it,” he said. “People that go through a hard time at school, at home with families… they need a sanctuary, they need to be with people that can understand them and will support them and guide them.”

Included in those spaces, L’Hirondelle said he would like to see gender neutral bathrooms and change rooms in schools. “It’s not to single people out, but it’s to make sure that everybody has a good experience in school,” he said. “Once you’re done school the negative memories can haunt you for the rest of your life. I want to make a positive impact. I want to start seeing positivity being done around here for sure.”

Small steps in the right direction have been made, like Morden’s first Pride event this summer. “This has been needed to happen for a long time,” L’Hirondelle said. “I hope if I’m still around this area in years time that we can take what Morden has done, creating a Morden Pride, and go on to the biggest fish in the area, which is Winkler. I want to see Winkler have something like that.”

“Winkler has kind of been shielded off from everything else, they’re not as diverse or very open about the LGBT community,” he added. “There’s a lot of LGBT members living in Winkler, but they’re afraid to come out and be open. We’ve cracked Morden, let’s continue to support Morden and Morden Pride, but let’s take on the next big fish.”