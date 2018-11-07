Decor Cabinets wins recognition

Decor Cabinet Company was named Business of the Year in the category of seven or more employees at the Morden & District Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala, Nov. 1.

They beat out two other nominees including Sawatky’s Furniture and Appliances and Wolfe Enterprises.

President and CEO Larry Dyck said the award is really for every one who plays a role in their success.

“Any time that we’re recognized in the community for our organization, I think it’s meaningful,” he said. “It’s meaningful to our employees, to be part of something that’s significant.. and it brings a lot of pride. It really builds the community in our company.”

Decor Cabinets is a manufacturer of high quality custom cabinetry for over 200 dealers across North America. Decor was established in 1977 in Portage la Prairie and moved to Morden in 1990. Since then, Decor has expanded to include two production facilities, a corporate office, a distribution center, a local showroom and a Winnipeg showroom. Today they employ over 500 people who come from over 30 different countries. One of their recent achievements include being Made Safe Certified, which is a safety initiative involving all levels of the organization. They implement 2 Second Lean, which is a principle that gives all employees the opportunity to continually improve their workspaces and processes. Throughout their 41 years in business, they have remained committed to their mission statement: to create cabinets people love, to bring light to the world and the community, to build life into people’s lives, and to leave behind more than we take.

Dyck said their philosophy is view their employees as people.

“We all have things that are going on in our lives and I believe you can’t separate that from the workplace,” he said. “How do we make a workplace a safe place for people where they are respected, where they are recognized, where they can be themselves?”

“That’s what I’d like, so why would we not want it for all our people,” he added.

It’s that attitude to relationships that Dyck attributes to their success as a company.

“Our organization prides itself on building relationships both inside and outside the company,” he said. “If we build healthy, good relationships with our customers, obviously that’s something all our customers are looking for.”

The same approach is taken to their suppliers where they are treated as partners.