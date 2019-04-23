Daylight Savings Time to stay

Daylight Savings Time will stay after a private members bill from Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon was defeated 34-5.

Bill 205 aimed to stop the biannual time change and was introduced in the Manitoba Legislature after a number of constituents raised the issue.

“The time change is disruptive,” said Graydon, citing increases in traffic accidents, heart attacks, mental health cases, and workplace injuries as a result. “I felt the people of Manitoba should enter the future and discontinue this disruptive practice.”

Since the bill’s introduction, Graydon said he has received thousands of phone calls, emails and messages of support from Manitobans across the province, with over a thousand having signed a petition calling for the end of daylight savings time.

Recent media surveys found 72% and 73% of Manitobans support ending daylight savings time, and it is clear that Manitobans are talking about the issue according to Graydon.

“It is unfortunate that none of the parties wanted to participate in discovering exactly what the public wanted by letting Bill 205 go to committee. There is no down side to learning more.”

The government’s argument for defeating the bill was that any move to change the time would have to be in lockstep with other jurisdictions. However Graydon said they should have studied the issue by sending it to committee.

Ontario introduced the Sunshine Protection Act to stop the time change in Ontario.

“I am disappointed that the government has such disregard for those affected by the switch, that they did not give it an open airing,” Graydon said. “Considering that it saves lives and does not cost the government anything, I do not understand why parties were opposed, and why they would not listen to the public.”