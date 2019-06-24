Country and classic rock at Corn and Apple

The lineup for Friday and Saturday night at Morden Corn and Apple has been announced, and the festival is keeping both country and classic rock playing on the main stage.

Friday night (August 23) will be country night. Kendra Kay will head up the evening, followed by Ryan Langdon and Charlie Major headlining.

Saturday night (August 24) is classic rock night. Roman Clarke kicks off the rock with The Matinée following and Trooper wrapping up the evening.

Entertainment committee chairperson Jocelyne Durand said Trooper has been to Morden before, and the band was well received.

“Trooper is well received wherever they go,” Durand said. “They are very much a draw for people. They still have a really good following.”

Durand said most performers are familiar with Corn and Apple when they come to play at the festival. “As large as the music community is, it’s also very small,” she said. “Morden has a very, very high respect level amongst musicians just because of the level of talent we have had here and what they have gone back with as far as the crowds, how they’re treated, their reception.”

“Corn and Apple has a very good reputation in that world, and one that we work hard to maintain,” she added.

When trying to put together an entertainment lineup, Durand said the committee tries to find acts that blend well together. “You have to have some kind of a flow,” she said. “You can’t have folk and rock and country all in one night, it all kind of has to flow and the bands have to kind of complement each other.”

Durand urged people to come out for more than the entertainment. “Check out the rest of the festival, because there’s a lot going on,” she said. “It’s almost too much to take in sometimes, but if you get here early on Saturday you can start with the parade and you can just keep going right on through until the entertainment.”

Festival chairperson Nathan Knight said festival planning is on track. “There’s a nice mix of new and experienced people that are working together on the festival,” he said. “There are some new ideas, so we can hopefully implement some new ideas without having to reinvent the wheel.”

Kendra Kay

Raised in small town Manitoba and true to her roots, Kay’s songs are inspired by traditional country music. As the 2018 Manitoba Country Music Association Fan’s Choice Award winner and the 2019 Canadian Independent Music Video of the Year Award winner for ‘Best Country Video’, she’s known for her ‘powerhouse vocals’ and has firmly established herself as an artist to watch. Her recent two singles ‘Buy You A Drink’ and ‘Fuel On The Fire’ easily crossed into the Top 100 Canada Country National Airplay and spent 17 weeks on the charts.

Ryan Langdon

At 6’3, Langdon is hard to miss. But when you hear the first few notes of his brand new single “Leave Me Right,” you’ll notice there’s something else about this Niagara Falls, Ontario-based country singer: his booming baritone. It’s as ingrained in his DNA as his ability to sing country music. “It’s funny,” admits Langdon. “I sang as a kid and loved all the genres, but I always had that country sound. Even when I did other types of material, friends would say, ‘Man, I don’t know if you’re trying, but you sound like a country singer.’ It was just my voice.”

Charlie Major

Rising to the forefront of the Canadian Music scene in the early to mid-nineties, Major had a heyday at radio as he became the first Canadian artist in history to score six BDC #1 hits off his debut album. Nine more chart topping hits would follow, and Major would crisscross the world headlining tours and connecting with his fans at fairs and festivals. He has sold nearly half a million records in Canada alone and won 3 Juno Awards and 7 CCMA’s, but you wouldn’t know it to meet him and he wouldn’t tell you. He wears the cloak of humility, just like the hardworking folks that he represents in his music.

Roman Clarke

Clarke takes gospel harmony, modern R&B, and the charm of the 1970’s and rolls it all into a flavour that is well-suited to his inherently nostalgic generation. The songs come across with the sort of oblivious cheekiness and optimistic energy that is unique to twenty-somethings. His particular shade of keyboard heavy, groove-based pop, blends influences as diverse as Vulfpeck and D’Angelo. What he’s offering doesn’t surface often in the musical landscape of rural Manitoba and tends to illicit comparisons to a similarly talented multi-instrumentalist prairie-born artist Remy Shand. Not unlike Remy, Clarke is a one person wrecking machine – writing, producing, and playing all the instruments.

The Matinée

It’s been a busy year for the Vancouver-based band, with four major Canadian tours, a few residencies in and around Toronto and trips into the United States to promote their breakthrough 2013 release, We Swore We’d See the Sunrise. Eighteen months since Light Organ Records released their debut full-length album, thanks in some part to the band’s punishing work ethic, you’d be hard-pressed to walk into a bar, pool hall, or cathouse without hearing the CBC and MuchMusic-minted hits “Young and Lazy” or “The Road” pumping from the radio.

Trooper

Their website bills them as “Canada’s oldest and coolest rock band.” It goes like this: millions of records, a couple dozen hits, a Juno Award (Canada’s Grammy) for Band of the Year and ongoing sold-out shows across Canada. Universal Music acknowledges them as “one of Canada’s top five selling bands of all time” and the Vancouver Sun has called them “Canadian rock heroes of the first order … the best performing band in Canada”. Trooper’s ten studio albums have earned multiple gold and platinum awards and their 6 time Platinum greatest hits album, Hot Shots, continues to be one of Universal Music Canada’s best selling catalog CDs. In celebration of the band’s 35th anniversary, an updated and re-mastered collection – “Hits From 10 Albums” – was released featuring songs spanning the entirety of their recording career.