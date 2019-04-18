Corn and Apple Festival welcomes new chairperson

The Morden Corn and Apple Festival will be in some new hands this year, as a few key committee positions have been filled with brand new Corn and Apple volunteers.

Nathan Knight of Maverick 105 (Simmons Multimedia) is the new chairperson of the Morden Corn and Apple Festival.

Knight was born and raised in Morden. He spent eight years working at Golden West Radio and spent some time working in eastern Canada before moving back to Morden.

“I’m very familiar with the community, very familiar with the festival and what that means for Morden,” he said. “What I think I would bring to the festival is the knowledge of media and promotions and the importance of being out and being a champion for the festival.”

Knight said the festival was a big deal for him and for other kids in the community growing up. “As a child if you didn’t go away to camp or didn’t do anything, this is the highlight of your summer,” he said. “As a family and as I got older, Thursday night walking downtown watching them set up was just a thing that we did. You get excited for the festival that way, the grandness of it all.”

Knight saw the posting for the position and tossed the idea around for a while before conversations with executive director Lynda Lambert led to him deciding to get involved.

“I literally thought, ‘Why not?’” he said. “I know about the festival, I know about the community. It could be a good fit.”

Upward of 1,500 volunteers come out to help during the festival, which equals about 17 per cent of the city. “That’s quite a large number,” he said. “If you translate that into a large centre like Winnipeg that would be like 100,000 people coming together to do something for three days. To be a part of that is pretty special.”

“I think it speaks to community pride,” he added. “It gives us a chance to beat our chest a little bit, especially to people from larger centres that don’t usually venture out beyond where they’re from.”

The committee has a number of new faces this year, including Ashley Funk of The Olive Tree (children’s events tent), Rhonda Domitruk of 3M (volunteer lounge), Adam Monteith of Access Credit Union (parade) and Chantal Loewen of Elias Woodwork (street space and vendor relations).

With a blend of new and old committee members, Knight said the balance of knowledge and fresh ideas is healthy.

“The festival has been running like a well-oiled machine for so many years,” he said. “You don’t want to come in and try to turn it on its end. I think the mix of new and experienced is a good mix. I think it’s good for the festival.”

The committee will be meeting this week and will be getting down to business planning Morden’s biggest festival.