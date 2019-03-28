Connie Kaldor to Return to Manitou Opera House

The Manitou Opera House Foundation welcomes back multiple Juno Award winner Connie Kaldor on Friday, April 12. The Saskatchewan-born singer-songwriter last graced the Opera House stage twelve years ago, when she delighted crowds with her songs and stories of the Prairies.

Kaldor has flourished on the folk music scene since 1981, when she established an independent record label, now called Coyote Entertainment. She soon joined Fleming and Associates, and was headlining folk festivals across the country. “Performing alongside talents such as Stan Rogers, Ferron, Valdy, Roy Forbes and Stringband, Connie’s music contributed to a newly emerging and distinctly Canadian sound.” (Ottawa Grassroots Festival)

Kaldor has a wide-ranging repertoire which “blurs musical boundaries, embracing elements of gospel, rock, country and western, folk, bluegrass, and adult contemporary.” A prolific writer and recording artist, she has produced over a dozen albums, including her latest, “Postcards From the Road”. Kaldor also has the distinction of being the first songwriter to win the Western Literature award and she has been made a member of the Order of Canada. In 2002, she also received the Queen’s Golden Jubilee medal, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the arts in Canada.

“Connie Kaldor uses her gift for songwriting and performing to share a wide range of emotions. While her knack for writing humorous songs inspired one reviewer to call her a cross between Woody Allen and Woody Guthrie, Kaldor has been equally effective reflecting on more serious issues.” (allmusic.com)

Kaldor, who currently resides in Montreal, has toured North America, China, India, and Europe. She has shared the stage with the likes of Tracy Chapman, Sylvia Tyson, the Chieftains, and Daniel Lanois. “She has traveled prairie backroads to visit modest community centres, and has sold out concert halls in major cities. From Beijing to New Delhi to Saskatoon to Washington, Connie has triumphed with her mix of song and humour, pacing and tone, honed by the many years she has spent performing.” (Fleming Artists)

Sharing the stage with Connie Kaldor on this tour will be her husband, Paul Campagne, of Hart Rouge fame, and their two adult sons, Gabriel and Aleski. Tickets for the 8pm show are $30 ($20 for 18 and under) and reserved seats are available by calling or texting 204.242.4287.