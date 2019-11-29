Come to an Opera House Christmas

“There’s a Christmas song upon the air.” The halls will be decked and the spirit of Christmas will fill the air at the Manitou Opera House on the evening of Friday December 13.

Those looking for a concert “just like the ones you used to know”, are invited to join the Manitou Coffee House Musicians for a nostalgic evening to gladden the heart and uplift one’s mood.

This heartwarming evening, in concert setting, will include Christmas music from traditional to modern, from sacred to secular.

The lineup includes local Coffee House performers Landon Booker, Wing and A Prayer, On the Edge, The Friesen Family, Tina Morgan, Lindy, Laurie & Sharon, The McClung Minor Details, Cassandra Serle, Winnie, Donna & Loretta, Flute Trio–Donna, Kirsty & Cassandra, Manitou Community Band, and The Turner/Kohler/Howatt Families. Narrators are Al Thorleifson and Judy Booker.

As in last year’s format, concert goers can look forward to song interwoven with narrative to evoke precious memories and festive joy.

“It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air.”

Tickets are $15 for adults–17 and under free (ticket needed). The concert is at 8:00 p.m. with doors opening at 7:15 p.m.. This show is reserved seating. Tickets are available by calling 204-242-4287. The Coffee House Musicians invite all to come and gather in community to enjoy the heartfelt warmth of the season with coffee, hot chocolate and Christmas goodies on the side!