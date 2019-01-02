Co-op supports Pregnancy Care

In early 2018 the Pregnancy Care Centre began a process of renovating and relocating the Morden space, expanding in order to provide for increasing needs in the community. To help move the project forward the Winkler Morden Co-op committed $10,000 in finances and furnishings.

“Co-op has been so generous with us,” Pregnancy Care Centre Executive Director Linda Marek said. “This is a very welcome contribution to our capital project and helps us not only complete the building aspect but also to furnish and decorate the space.”

Marek said this dual support was just what they needed.

“More specifically, we will be able to furnish our second conversation room, get some art work for the walls as well as set up a third work station for our team.” she said. “We appreciate that Co-op has a heart for local folks and organizations like ours. Co-op has been very kind to us over the years, it’s been such a great partnership for Pregnancy Care and we can simply reach more women, men, couples and families when we have solid support like this.”

“We are pleased to be able to support such a great organization that provides extraordinary value to our community, guiding women through sensitive issues with care, professionalism and respect,” Winkler Co-op General Manger Evan Toews said. “The assistance that the Pregnancy Care Centre provides to those that use their services builds into our people and makes us stronger. We are fortunate to have this organization in Southern Manitoba.”

The capital project is very close to completion. Moving from downstairs to upstairs in Boundary Trails Place has substantially expanded the Pregnancy Care footprint.

“Because we have essentially doubled our space and had the privilege of working with Tracy from Corner Architecture, we have been able to create what we needed, specifically a second conversation room and a restroom in suite,” Marek said.

Along with Co-op, other places have been supportive of the Pregnancy Care capital project including; the Morden Community Thrift Store, Access Credit Union, the Thomas Sill Foundation, Community Places, Decor Cabinets and Advance Blinds and Draperies. Additionally, contributions from families across the region, as well as the Beef for the Build Raffle held earlier this year, the Capital Project has received steady and timely support.

“At this time, we are waiting for the furniture to arrive,” Marek said. “It’s been well over a year of planning, fundraising, and decision-making, so it’s fabulous to see it all come together.”

About the Pregnancy Care Centre

Everything they do is free & confidential: pregnancy tests, options information, parenting support, baby items, support in labor/delivery, miscarriage & infant loss grief recovery, advocacy & guidance, adoption support, post-abortion grief recovery, prenatal classes, support for partners and parents.

The Winkler location at Unite 400 Main Plaza, 555 Main Street is open Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Morden location at Unit 206 Boundary Trails Place, 30 Stephen Street is open Wednesday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.