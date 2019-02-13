Co-op donates to Christmas Cheer Greg Vandermeulen More from Greg Vandermeulen Published on: February 13, 2019 | Last Updated: February 13, 2019 11:25 AM EST Morden Co-op Manager Cam Buhler presents a cheque for funds raised to Morden Christmas Cheer Rep. Cathy Sandercock. Co-op staff asked customers for donations at checkout and together raised $7,729.93. Share Adjust Comment Print Morden Co-op Manager Cam Buhler presented a cheque for funds raised to Morden Christmas Cheer Rep. Cathy Sandercock. Co-op staff asked customers for donations at checkout and together raised $7,729.93. Raising funds for Miami cenotaph renovations
