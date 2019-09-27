Classic Kenmor Players Present “To Kill A Mockingbird”

Candlewick Productions’ Classic Kenmor Players are bringing another classic to the stage this fall.

On the heels of a well received musical performance of “Little Shop of Horrors,” the Players will be presenting the timeless classic drama “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

The well known story, based on Harper Lee’s 1960 novel, will run at Morden’s Kenmor Theatre October 18-20.

The Players are already hard at work rehearsing and preparing to perform. The show represents a “bucket list” item of sorts for director/producer Richard Klassen, who has wanted to put it on for some time to share its message.

Cast members come from a range of ages and communities throughout the Pembina Valley region and beyond. Three of the major roles have been filled by three young but experienced actors.

Addie Siler (Morden) plays the role of Jean Louis (Scout) Finch, while the roles of Jeremy (Jem) Finch and Charles Baker (Dill) Harris will be played by Rudy Sheppard and Ian Fehrmoore respectively.

The story is near and dear to many of the cast members’ hearts, and are anxious to show patrons their versions of the beloved characters.

The play tells the story of a small town in Alabama in 1935. Set in the midst of the Great Depression, the tale is underlaid with tones of economic strain.

The main story is one of prejudice and bigotry. A black man, wrongly accused of rape, is defended by Scout’s father Atticus Finch (Morden’s Chuck Fefchak) in court.

Even though the show is considered family entertainment, the dialogue and court scenes contain some original dialogue from the novel. Some of the langugage and references are dated and are products of the time period, but because of the weight of the play and out of respect for Harper Lee, the Players are keeping some of the vernacular accurate to the book.

Although there is humor in the writing, the show is a thought-provoking piece of literature. The Players hope that all who attend will leave carrying the meaning of the show with them.

The show runs October 18-20 at the Kenmor Theatre. Adult tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door, and youth/senior tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

For more information visit www.candlewick.ca.