City takes on summer repair projects

The City of Morden is undergoing some road repairs this summer, so expect to avoid construction areas through July and August.

The City said all repair projects being undertaken are very needed. “We prioritize projects based on a condition assessment at the beginning of the year, taking into consideration residents’ comments and available funds,” Engineering Assistant Tatiana Sinchenko said.

Morden is reconstructing concrete swales and sidewalk ramps at three intersections. 2nd Street at Stephen Street, Nelson Street at Leslie Drive and Rampton Street at Shannon Crescent will be affected until around August 30 as construction takes place. One lane access will be maintained for local traffic.

The city is also installing storm sewer at the intersection of 7th Street and the North Railway Street back lane, and reconstructing sidewalks and curbing the east side of 7th Street from the back lane of North Railway Street.

This project will improve drainage in the area and increase accessibility and safety for active transportation users. Construction is expected to run from July 4 until August 20. During that time, North Railway Street between 6th Street and 7th Street will be closed on and off while construction crews are working. Pedestrian access to the Legion will not be affected.

The city is installing a storm sewer and filling the ditch on the south side of South Railway Street from Mountain Street to 9th Street. The aim is to improve traffic safety and resolve existing maintenance issues.

This project is estimated to run from July 10 to July 30.

The city’s noise by-law limits construction to between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays. The city is urging commuters to stay a safe distance from construction zones and watch for moving equipment and vehicles.

“We ask people to watch for signs, construction crews, and equipment, and please plan your route based on announced road closures,” Sinchenko said.

Morden is planning drainage improvements and road surface repairs at the intersection of Parkhill Drive and Mountain Street later in the summer.