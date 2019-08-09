City recognizes athlete for mosaic participation

The City of Morden surprised Special Olympics athlete and gold medalist Chrissy Peters on August 1 with a copy of a book that features her as a guest artist.

The book, Mural Mosaic’s Canada Train, documents the country-wide mosaic project Morden participated in two years ago, the same year Peters won her medals.

Peters said it feels good to see her tile in the book, and said contributing to the mosaic was a good experience.

“It was really good,” she said. “The book is good. Thank you to Morden for giving me the book, and it’s really awesome.”

Peters won gold in the 100m and bronze in the 200m at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

In November 2017, the City of Morden took part in a country-wide mosaic project for Canada 150. The mosaic, comprised of 864 tiles, is displayed in the lobby of the Access Event Centre for visitors to see.

Peters’ gold medal appears on a mosaic tile.

CEO of Special Olympics Canada Sharon Bollenbach was born and raised in Morden, and said she was thrilled to be able to give a book to Peters.

“That Chrissy was centred out as a celebrity in the mosaic book, really says to me that this community and the artists that were part of the mosaic project really look at Chrissy as inclusive and part of our community,” she said. “That book is all about celebrating community, and so to include all members of a community, including Special Olympics athletes and those who are so accomplished as she… I think that’s pretty special.”

Peters said she is resting this winter during the Winter Games. She said she is sad to be missing the games but will be rooting for Team Manitoba.

“I might watch it on TV to cheer on my friends and people I know from Manitoba,” she said.