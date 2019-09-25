City promises answers on Morenet

The City of Morden issued a press release to discuss Morenet on Sept. 11, but did not offer any answers.

Instead, the press release announces a future announcement, assuring Morden residents that the issue will be explained… at a future date.

“The City of Morden is preparing to make a significant announcement regarding Morenet and what our citizens can expect going forward,” they said in the press release. “Since learning about the costs related to the project and what it would take to deliver comprehensive Morenet coverage, city staff and Council have been working diligently to try to find solutions and determine the best way forward.”

Morenet was announced with great fanfare in April, 2018.

The service was to offer 100 megabit per second upload and download speeds for the first few years, working up to one gigabit per second speeds by 2021.

Residents were able to sign up with a one time $400 installation fee. Ongoing costs would be covered by taxes.

The project stalled and was not completed, although initially they expected to have all hookups completed by fall 2018.

The service is still offered on Morenet.ca. “MORENET is a high speed wireless internet service provided as a City of Morden service, with no ongoing monthly fees,” the website states. “The service model is like other City utility services: the City provides brings the service near your property; you, the Customer make the connection.”

While no details were announced by the City of Morden, they say the press release was issued in response to “a sharp uptick in concerns from citizens regarding the lack of news being shared officially” about the project.

“With that in mind, we would like to assure our citizens that a project the size and scale of Morenet with complex multi-faceted components, as with any of the other large-scale projects that the city is currently involved with, is done with significant work behind the scenes before an announcement can be made,” they stated. No specific date was set regarding the update.

“As soon as we are able, we will use all the communication tools available to us to share this news with our community.”