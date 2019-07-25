Child care centre receives $30,000 donation

Another donation is helping a new child care centre in Morden be built.

Pembina Valley Child Care Centre received $30,000 from Access Credit Union to help with construction costs.

The money from Access will go toward an accordion wall for the infant space so the centre can divide the sleep room from the play room.

The child care centre will offer 90 spaces for children up to the age of five, 16 of those spaces for infants.

“We do have 163 on our wait list, so it should be hopefully not too hard to fill,” PVCCC executive director Shuana Richards said. “We should open with a little bit of a waiting list still… but it’s not such a bad wait list anymore, [it’s] a manageable one.”

Richards said construction on the 7,400 square foot facility is on schedule, if not a tiny bit ahead.

The windows have gone in, doors will be installed in the next couple of weeks and the sprinkler system was just put in.

Richards said siding and outside work should also be done in the next few weeks and yard work will begin before fall.

“It’s very exciting where we’re at,” she said. “We didn’t anticipate this to be coming up this fast, so it’s really good. It’s exciting for the City of Morden.”

This latest donation comes from the Community Investment Committee at Access Credit Union. Community Coordinator Keesy Rodewald said Access is committed to supporting local community projects.

“We definitely see a need for childcare in the area,” she said. “We thought it was really important for the community of Morden and we are happy to do it.”

Rodewald said since the cost of putting together projects like new childcare spaces is so high, Access wanted to help out.

“We look forward to seeing the new space,” she added.

Access joins other businesses in the area who have donated to help the centre be built.

Winkler Co-op donated all the appliances for the new building, Decor Cabinets is providing cabinetry, Vern’s Carpets is donating carpet and the City of Morden donated the land along with $450,000.

“We’ve been really fortunate that our businesses have been contributing,” Richards said. “That’s what’s making the centre be open.”

Richards said the construction company is hoping to be completely finished by Christmas time, and the centre will be ready by March 2020.

“If we can be in a little earlier then we will open as soon as we possibly can,” she said. “It’s all based on licensing requirements, getting the equipment in, hiring the staff and contacting those families that are on our waiting list.”