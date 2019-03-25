Charges laid under Cannabis Act

Morden Police laid charges under the Cannabis Act after getting a tip that an adult was going to purchase marijuana for a minor.

On Feb. 3 members of the Morden Police Service were called to a local business by a parent who believed there was an individual attempting to sell marijuana for use by her 14 year old daughter. The parent had been alerted to this when they discovered text messages from her daughter, to a youth friend, who was making arrangements to purchase marihuana on her behalf. Police located the suspect inside the business, who admitted he was there to meet with the friend. The suspect was arrested and police located the quantity of marijuana the accused intended to sell to the youth.

Twenty-two year old Tyler WHALE of Miami is charged with unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling it contrary to the Cannabis Act. WHALE was released on conditions and a Promise to Appear in Morden Provincial Court in April.