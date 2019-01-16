Cannabis store opens in Morden

Morden’s first cannabis retail store has opened its doors to the public.

META Cannabis opened at its North Railway location on Friday, January 11. The store sells cannabis and accessories.

“National Access Cannabis (NAC), the parent company of META Cannabis Co. (META), is committed to diversity of its retail footprint in the province of Manitoba,” an official said. “That’s why the company chose to open a new location in Manitoba, where it can proudly provide safe and responsible access to cannabis to the community and surrounding areas. META has also received positive responses from the other six stores located in Manitoba, motivating the company to open another location. Morden has been a welcoming community and we’re looking forward to start this partnership.”

The store is 2,000 square feet and has 13 employees.

“Manitoba has been a great market for our META stores,” an official said. “This province was our first to launch nationally, as is was ahead of the curve in terms of regulatory approvals. We now have seven cannabis retail locations in Manitoba (of 21 stores nationally) and four of those stores are in partnership with First Nations. Consumers and community leaders have reacted positively to the META in-store experience.”

META Cannabis will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. due to cannabis shortages across the country.

In Manitoba, you must be 19 or older to purchase cannabis from a licensed retailer. Smokers can only light up in a private residence, as it is prohibited in public places (including streets, sidewalks, parks, school grounds and restaurant patios).

In Manitoba, it’s illegal to grow your own cannabis plants, and Manitobans can only have 30 grams of dried cannabis on them at any given time. Only cannabis bud, flower and oils may be purchased right now at retail stores. The federal government has not legalized edible products for retail sale.