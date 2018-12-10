Cannabis retailer to set up in Morden

Canada’s largest cannabis retailer is coming to Morden.

A building located at 300A North Railway St. features the MSTW permit on the front that states Meta Cannabis Supply will take over the space.

Meta Cannabis Supply is the name of given to Manitoba cannabis retailers owned by National Access Cannabis Corp.

The company is already the largest private cannabis retailer in Canada by store count, and by years end is expected to be larger by store count than any public or private operator.

The company already operates five Meta Cannabis Supply stores in Manitoba, including three in Winnipeg, one in Portage and one on Opaskwayak Cree Nation near The Pas.

The company also owns 14 NewLeaf Cannabis stores in Alberta.

Ownership was unavailable for comment as of press time, but the Ontario based company has made clear their plans for growth.

Thanks to a partnership with Second Cup, they plan on opening 75 Ontario locations beginning in April, 2019.

The company boasted $3 million in sales in their first 43 days of retail operation and $3.95 million in is first 50 days. “I am very proud of our team for turning three years of retail medical experience and detailed preparation for the Canadian recreational market, into solid early financial results,” CEO Mark Goliger stated in a Dec. 6 press release. “We anticipate continued improvement in operations both as existing stores mature and as we continue to roll-out additional retailers in the country…”

Their website found at metacannabis.com states they are “cannabis culture” and that they are “retailing top shelf quality cannabis and accessories in transformative spaces. Catering to education seekers, those who dig deep and stay curious.”

“We serve cannabis aficionados, the canna-novices and everyone between,” the website states.

“Upon your first visit to META, you can expect to find an open and inclusive retail experience focused on quality and expert guidance,” they add. “Our longstanding relationships with many of Canada’s top Licensed Producers enable us to source the finest cannabis and cannabis accessories.”