Cancer survivors walk the catwalk

South Central Cancer Resource partnered with Regional Connections for their Around the World fashion show this year. The show featured cancer survivors as they took to the catwalk to show off clothing from their hometown as well as other fashions supplied by Co-op Fashions. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times)

Local cancer survivors took to the catwalk last week to raise money for a much needed non-profit.

South Central Cancer Resource held their annual Fashion Show at the Access Event Centre on April 24.

The theme this year was Around the World, as SCCR partnered with Regional Connections to bring fashions from other countries to Morden.

“We came to the idea from [Morden’s Multicultural] Winterfest,” board president Pam King said. “We saw the beautiful costumes and all the people, and we thought why not do Around the World?”

The fashion show is SCCR’s major fundraiser of the year, and all the models that strut their stuff on the runway are all cancer survivors. Some are still in treatment.

King has been a model in past years, and she said the experience is a lot of fun.

“We get such great support from everyone,” King said. “It’s a great experience, it’s so much fun. We bond in the back and we laugh and we have fun. They get all dressed up and go out and have a good time.”

Last year SCCR held the event over two nights because of demand, but decided to switch back this year.

“It’s a lot of work to do for two nights,” King said. “We had great support but we decided it was just way too much for our volunteers.”

The Event Centre was set up a little differently so they could allow for more people to attend, and 296 attendees raised over $37,000 for SCCR.

King said more people are learning about and coming to SCCR, but there is still work to be done. “That’s one of our goals, to raise the awareness,” King said. “It’s really difficult because people aren’t aware unless they’re struck with cancer and then they find us. People are hearing about us and learning about us more, we have fabulous support in all our communities, but there’s still more people out there.”