Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre names new executive director

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (CFDC) board of directors announced this week the newest addition to the team.

Adolfo Cuetara Yanez has been named the executive director of the marine fossil museum.

“The CFDC has selected Adolfo as the new executive director to lead the museum into a new era,” the board says per a release.

Cuetara Yanez brings a wealth of knowledge to the position with 20 years of experience in the field of palaeontology. He is a successful entrepreneur, manager and exhibit specialist. Some of his most impressive achievements include designing Dinopolis, the largest palaeontological amusement park in Europe and owning his own palaeontological supply business.

“Adolfo has an outstanding vision for the CFDC and, based on his experience in Spain, the skills needed to make this happen,” says Chris Leach, CFDC board chair.

As executive director, Cuetara Yanez will manage the overall museum operation, work closely with local, provincial and federal organizations and lead the development of CFDC’s new facility.

He will officially begin his role with the CFDC Feb. 3.

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre houses the most extensive collection of marine reptile fossils in Canada, including a 43-foot long mosasaur named Bruce, the largest mosasaur on display in the world. Fossil Dig Adventure Tours are available to the public all summer. More information is available at www.discoverfossils.com.