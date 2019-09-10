Cameron Friesen wins Morden-Winkler for PC Party

PC incumbent Cameron Friesen has been reelected in Morden-Winkler.

While some polls had yet to report, as of 10:20 p.m. Sept. 10, Friesen had 4,915 votes, as compared to 615 for Green Party candidate Mike Urichuk, 305 for NDP candidate Robin Dalloo and 229 for Liberal candidate David Mintz.

That amounts to about 81 per cent of the votes cast, down slightly from the 85 per cent he recorded in 2016 and 2011.

“It’s always very, very exciting to win an election and it’s nothing I ever take for granted,” he said moments after giving a victory speech at a volunteer appreciation evening at TerraPoint Agribusiness Centre. “Tonight we just saw results come in that show that I’m elected in Morden-Winkler and I couldn’t be more proud to be the member of the legislative assembly who represents this fine community of Morden, Winkler and the R.M. of Stanley.”

A PC majority government has also been declared, though as of press time the exact seat count had not been determined. The total will be down from the 38 the PC’s enjoyed prior to the election and as publishing was projected at 35.

“It will be a sad thing to say goodbye to some of my colleagues if they are not successful,” he said.

Friesen said they’ve made incredible progress as a government after inheriting a mess, but said the work will begin again.

“We’ve got more to do in health care,” he said. “The changes we made to our system are working. We’re after shorter wait times and better outcomes for people, shorter stays in hospital, quicker transitions for people into personal care homes when they need them, shorter wait lists for things like hips, knees or cataract surgeries, or for people waiting for mental health or addictions services.”

Education will also be on the front burner. “We’ve committed in this campaign to make excellent investments in schools including a school identified for the City of Morden,” he said.

Friesen said despite his record of winning elections, he makes a sincere and honest effort on the campaign trail.

“I think it’s important for people in the community to see that I’m engaged as a candidate, that I’m listening, that I’m available, that I’m around,” he said. “We made a real sincere effort with our signs, and with our events and with the debate and the preparation we did for that.”