Businesses lobby city for high speed internet

The Morden and District Chamber of Commerce is asking their members to let the city know what high speed internet means to them.

The Call to Action went out Oct. 17, urging chamber members to join them in encouraging the city to find an alternative.

“The Morden Chamber of Commerce has communicated the importance of access to high speed internet to the City of Morden,” they said in the email. “We encourage businesses to also express how imperative high speed internet is to your business success.”

The email came with a sample letter that could be sent to the city manager, mayor, and council members.

The letter states:

“As a member of the business community I am concerned about the future of high speed internet in Morden. Immediate access to high speed internet is crucial for my business operations and future growth.

What options are being explored to bring high speed internet access to businesses and residents in Morden? Have there been commitments from ISPs and what are the timelines to have high speed internet access in place?

I urge the City of Morden to move quickly and pursue high speed internet options, this is a significant business concern for my business and the entire business community of Morden.”

“We’re definitely hearing from our membership that high speed internet is important to their business,” Executive Director Candace Olafson said. “It’s important to their day to day operations and to their future growth as well.”

Olafson said it’s important to note they aren’t fighting against the city on this topic, but are supporting them in their previously stated goal of finding a solution.

“I think it’s something the city is already working hard towards and so we’re definitely on the same page as the city,” she said. “They know that high speed internet is important and we just want to reaffirm that.”

Olafson said this initiative gives businesses a voice on this issue.

“This is an example of being on the same page as the city,” she said. “They’re working hard to bring options to the city and we’re supporting those efforts.”