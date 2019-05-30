Book sale benefits burn fund

A children’s burn fund will benefit from funds raised by Morden Fire & Rescue.

The department held their annual book sale to benefit the Winnipeg Children’s Hospital Burn Fund on May 24 and 25 at the Access Event Centre.

The sale raised around $3,800, and fire chief Andy Thiessen said the total is up by about $1,000 from last year.

“It was well received this year, it was good,” he said. “I think the weather on Friday night helped us a lot.”

The books for the sale are the leftovers of the Burn Fund’s own sale in Winnipeg. Thiessen said the fund is near and dear to the fire service. “This is just helping out with that cause, doing some research and getting some new equipment and that kind of stuff for that ward,” he said.

This year any unpurchased books will be going to Kenya to fill an empty library. The group that will be sending them over, led by a local teacher, is currently fundraising for the cost of sending the books there.

Thiessen said he wanted to thank the community for coming out. “Hopefully they enjoy the books that were there,” he said. “Hopefully they get some good reading out of it.”