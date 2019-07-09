Boat build and race for Habitat

More than $3,500 was raised for the Winkler-Morden Chapter of Habitat for Humanity at the second annual Boat Build and Race event.

Held in conjunction with Paddlefest, June 22, teams were challenged to build boats out of cardboard and duct tape. The quickest boat in a race wins the prize.

Boat Build Committee Chair Brent Guthro said the day went well.

“It’s our second annual so we have a new corporate division,” he said. “We’re really excited.”

The number of teams was down slightly from last year, but funds raised were up, totalling more than $3,500.

At the end of the day, Guthro said the event is one they’ll continue to build on.

“It’s just a fun event,” he said. “Even the people whose boats sank were happy and smiling.”

The winning team called “Blue Waves” were definitely smiling.

Sponsored by Decor Cabinets the boat was piloted by Jeff Stoesz and Pearl Bueckert. Tiffany Krahn took care of the design work, and Tracey Bueckert and Louis Menor rounded out the team.

“I did a bit of study… the way it would float the best, lots of help from YouTube,” Krahn said about the design.