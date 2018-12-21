Board game nights kick off with crokinole

PHAC will be hosting six Who’s Got Game? board game nights at the art gallery next year.

The fundraising committee at PHAC is always looking for new ideas to get people interested, and landed on a board game night. The first two nights on January 11 and March 1 will feature crokinole.

“As an arts council we’re always looking for new ways to promote some fundraising for us,” programs and outreach coordinator Tricia Dyck said. “Being in this community we thought crokinole would be a great place to start. It’s sort of a fundamental game for the region. There may be avid crokinole players that are still out in the community playing regularly, but we want to be a part of that too.”

Dyck said the arts council hopes a board game night will promote community togetherness while raising some funds for the gallery. “I can see it going from board game tournaments, we might incorporate some strategy games, maybe some group games,” she said. “We’ll see what kind of crowds come out. We want to be encompassing of what the people want.”

On the 11th, Richard Neufeld of Blue Sky Opportunities will be giving a presentation on the history of the game, and admission to both the 11th and 1st will include a draw ticket to win a new Crokinole board. The draw will take place on the 1st.

Board game nights will be on January 11, March 1, May 10, July 12, September 13 and November 8. Cover charge is $2, and free coffee will be served with other food and drinks available for purchase.

The gallery has been branching out lately with third Thursdays being Art Talks, and their second listening party will be on January 25 with the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Dyck said it can be difficult sometimes to come up with fresh ideas for PHAC. “It’s challenging,” she said. “New ideas are always out there, it’s getting them off the ground and generating revenue that’s the harder part. It’s always finding out what do people want to do. You have to find that niche of what will bring people out.”

“I think as an arts council having that open door for people to come in with their ideas, to want to run new things to do with art, is something that we want to continue to offer,” she added.

For more information visit www.pembinahillsarts.com.