Bike thefts fill Morden Police Report

Morden Police dealt with stolen bikes, a 911 hang up call, and a man injured by his stepson, all part of the files from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4. What follows are some of those files.

Intoxicated

Oct. 28: At 12:13 pm, police received a complaint of an intoxicated female walking on Emerald Drive. She was seen getting into the passenger side of a vehicle. Police patrolled the area and could not locate the female or the vehicle.

Bikes stolen

Police received a complaint of two bikes stolen from a garage on Valleyfield Drive. One bike is described as a blue and yellow Giant and the other is described as a brown and white unknown make. Police are continuing their investigation.

More bikes stolen

Oct. 29: Police received a report of two bikes stolen from the backyard of a residence in the 400 block of 15th Street. One bike is purple and the other is green. No other details are known at the time. Police are continuing to investigate this matter.

Minor injuries in collision

At 4:19 pm, police were dispatched to Thornhill Street and 6th Street in regards to a traffic accident. The driver of a black 2004 Ford F150 was travelling westbound on Thornhill Street when a gray 2018 Subaru Crosstrek in front of her came to a stop and attempted to turn left onto 6th Street. This resulted in the F150 colliding with the back end of the Subaru. Paramedics examined both drivers and found only minor injuries. Neither vehicle needed to be towed.

Just napping

At 5:11 pm police received a call about a suspicious male sleeping in a car in the 400 block of Stephen Street. Police attended and spoke with the individual who was waiting for a friend.

$1,083 in fines

Oct. 30: At 2:15 am, while on general patrol police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Subsequent checks revealed the license plate was inactive and the driver’s license was suspended. As a result, a 23 year old resident of the Rural Municipality of Rhineland was charged with Driving while disqualified, Driving an unregistered vehicle and Display a number plate that does not match registration card. The total amount in fines for this stop was $1083.00. The vehicle was seized for a mandatory 30 day vehicle impoundment.

Punched while asleep

At 4:30 am, police were dispatched to the 400 block of 5th Street in regards to an assault. The caller’s friend fell asleep and her boyfriend became upset and began punching the friend. The boyfriend then ran off before police were able to attend the residence. When police arrived they spoke with the victim who stated he did not have any injuries as a result of the assault. Police are continuing to investigate this matter.

Father not welcome

At 7:58 pm, Morden Police was dispatched to a residence on Willowcreek Place. The caller advised that her father was at the residence trying to get into her house and that he was not welcome there. Police attended and located the father and requested that he leave.

Perfume theft

Oct. 31: Police received a call about a theft from a business in the 300 block of North Railway that had occurred the previous day. On October 30th at 7: 32 pm, two females entered the store and stole several bottles of fragrances. Police are continuing to investigate this matter.

Hit and Run

An individual attended the office to report a hit and run that occurred to her vehicle while parked in the 100 block of 3rd Street on October24th. The victim parked her 2015 red Ford Fusion on the street around 3:00 pm and when she came back to her vehicle there was a large dent to the driver side rear door. It is believed that someone backed into her vehicle. No information was left behind.

Bike stolen and recovered

Morden Police received a call about an Orange Trek mountain being stolen from a residence on Eagle Drive at approximately 9:30 pm. The bike was later recovered and turned over to the owner.

Arrest made

Nov. 1: Police received a warrant of arrest for 31 year-old Dustin Warkentin for two counts of Allegation of Non Compliance with his Conditional Sentence Order. He was arrested November 2nd and remanded into custody. He will appear in Portage Provincial Court November 4th.

Cell phone violation

While conducting an MPI sponsored checkstop, police issued a ticket for Use Cellular Telephone or other Hand Operated Electronic Device while Driving a Vehicle. This ticket carries a fine of $672 and a three day driver’s license suspension.

Step son assault

Nov. 2: At 2:18 am, Morden Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Stephen Street in regards to an assault. When police arrived they located a male with visible injuries. He informed police that his step son had assaulted him but that he did not wish to press charges. He was treated at Boundary Trails Health Centre for his injuries and later released.

Sexual assault

On September 28th a female attended the Morden Police Service to report a sexual assault. On October 2nd a warrant of arrest was issued for a 19 year old of Long Plains. He was arrested by Manitoba First Nation Police on November 2nd and remanded into custody. He will appear in Portage Provincial Court November 4th.

Lock cut in bike theft

Nov. 3. Police received another complaint of a bike stolen from the 200 block of Mountain Street. The bike is described as a yellow Rocky Mountain bike. The bike was locked up but the lock had been cut. Police are continuing their investigation.

No assault disclosed

At 7:54 pm, police received a 911 hang up call to a residence on Stephen Street. When they attended they spoke with a male and female that had been arguing. No assaults were disclosed and the female agreed to leave the residence for the night. Police are continuing to investigate.

