Beginning to feel a lot like Christmas

Published on: November 27, 2019 | Last Updated: November 27, 2019 6:21 PM EST

Artisan Alley Christmas Market, 2019. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times)

Share Adjust Comment Print

The fifth annual Artisan Alley Christmas Market was a huge success according to organizer Gina DiClemente.

“We had over 600 people attend today and 208 kids got their free photo taken with Santa,” she said.

Visitors enjoyed a large variety of booths, free hot chocolate, free photos with Santa and a chance to support Morden Christmas Cheer.

Gina DiClemente, and coorganizers Stephanie Doerksen and Cher Allen took the time to pose with the Morden Cheer Board at the event.

Artisan Alley Christmas Market, 2019. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times)

Artisan Alley Christmas Market, 2019. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times)

Artisan Alley Christmas Market, 2019. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times)

Artisan Alley Christmas Market, 2019. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times)

Artisan Alley Christmas Market, 2019. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times)

Artisan Alley Christmas Market, 2019. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times)

Comments