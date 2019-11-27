Beginning to feel a lot like Christmas

The fifth annual Artisan Alley Christmas Market was a huge success according to organizer Gina DiClemente.

“We had over 600 people attend today and 208 kids got their free photo taken with Santa,” she said.

Visitors enjoyed a large variety of booths, free hot chocolate, free photos with Santa and a chance to support Morden Christmas Cheer.

Gina DiClemente, and coorganizers Stephanie Doerksen and Cher Allen took the time to pose with the Morden Cheer Board at the event.