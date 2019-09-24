Bed push pulls in thousands for cancer care

Even pouring rain couldn’t keep a dedicated bunch of people from pushing a hospital bed from Agassiz Medical Centre to Boundary Trails Health Centre and back on Saturday morning.

The second annual Dr. Bob’s Bed Push took place Sept. 21, and a group of about 20 pushed a modified hospital bed up the highway to raise funds and awareness for cancer care.

The walk was long and wet, but those pushing had smiles on their faces as they made the almost 15 km trek.

Organizer Brent Gouthro said the bed push came out of a desire to recognize the legacy of Dr. Robert ‘Bob’ Menzies and his family before him.

“He was a big figure, whether you loved him or didn’t, in our community for 35 years,” Gouthro said. “His dad before him… and his grandfather before that, so a couple years shy of 100 years of the Menzies family providing medical care. We’re definitely trying to keep that spirit going.”

The route down the highway to BTHC that pushers traveled has significance. “This was a route that Dr. Bob traveled many, many years going to Boundary Trails and providing service and care to the community that he loved and held dear for 35 years,” Gouthro said. “Unfortunately toward the end of his journey he was in cancer treatment as well, so it’s kind of symbolic that way. We like to travel the path Bob did with a big, smiling picture of him.”

Last year the push raised just over $15,000, and Gouthro said they decided to try upping their goal this year. “Up until mid-week we weren’t sure if we were going to top that,” he said.

All funds raised will be going toward local cancer care.

Gouthro said it’s good to see the community come out to support the event. “The topic of cancer touches all of us,” he said. “I lost my mom to cancer, and of course losing Bob to cancer too. I think you could talk to everybody that is pushing and we all have a cancer journey story, whether it’s personal or friends or colleagues.”

“Because we work in the medical field, we deal with this topic all the time,” he added. “It’s important. Agencies that we’ve been supporting the last two years provide support to patients receiving cancer treatments or needing support getting to their treatments.”

Donations are still coming in, but at the time of arrival at BTHC, Gouthro estimated they had raised $17,630 for South Central Cancer Resource.

SCCR Board member Myrna Wiebe said the organization was honoured and humbled to be receiving donations. “In the last year we had 104 new clients,” she said. “Unfortunately we had new clients, fortunately we’re there for them to support them. We’ve had an increase of 500 trips to Winnipeg or Boundary Trails, wherever the transportation is required for care.”

Wiebe said SCCR has paid for 3,600 trips for their clients and their families. The total distance of their trips is now over 636,000 km, which Wiebe said is the equivalent of 16 times around the world.