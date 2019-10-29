Banquet sets new record

The Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation set a record at their annual fundraising banquet, Oct. 25. The foundation reported preliminary numbers showed they should net around $87,000.

“The guests were incredibly generous this year and surpassed anything we’ve done prior. There really are no words to express our gratitude,” Executive Director Shannon Samatte-Folkett said in a press release. “We are so happy they believe in what we as a foundation do for the hospital. So much time and work goes into putting forth an evening for them to enjoy and I hope they did.”

Foundation chair Grant Thiessen said they were raising funds for a Portable Ultrasound to be used in Emergency. The cost was estimated to be about $90,000.

Projects to support are chosen from a list compiled by hospital staff.

“Last year were able to fund about $200,000 worth of equipment and programs,” he said.

The banquet featured guest speaker Michael Landsberg, the host of TSN’s Off the Record as he shared his story of dealing with depression.

No matter who the guest is each year, tickets for the $150 per plate event go fast.

“In my six years (on the board) we’ve been able to sell out almost every year,” he said. “Health affects us all and for anyone of us that have been in the hospital tending to loved ones or actually being a patient, you know that it takes a lot to keep this going.”

Raising awareness is also important.

“One of my goals over the years has been to get more exposure for the foundation so that people understand what we do, what we fund,” he said. “I believe we’re achieving that.”

The foundation is looking forward to their biggest task yet, helping raise funds to support a future Boundary Trails Health Centre expansion.

The foundation also hosted a Stay and Play Raffle which also sold out. The grand prize winner was Susan Zelmer of Morden, second prize went to Dr. Sherwin Gacutan and third prize when to Sally Chubey of Morden.