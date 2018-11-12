Back to work for R.M. of Stanley

The R.M. of Stanley hosted their inauguration Nov. 1, welcoming special guests as the council and reeve were sworn in.

Retired pastor David Wiebe brought the message to the new council, focussing on “a faithful servant”.

He urged them to trust God in all they do, quoting from 1 Peter 4:11. “If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God provides so that in all things God may be praised through Jesus Christ.”

Wiebe counselled patience to the councillors as they try to get things done.

“Today I also want to encourage the entire council plus the people that are here to support you, that we need to totally rely on God for strength and also for integrity,” he said.

Special guests from neighbouring municipalities also brought greetings.

Reeve Morris Olafson said he is pleased with the new council that includes two new faces, Ike Friesen and Ray Unrau.

“We’ve got a really nice council, a very good mix,” he said. “They’re here for the betterment of the entire area.”

Olafson said it’s important for the R.M. of Stanley to work closely with their neighbours.

“If we go in with enough numbers and enough want and need, we have a way better chance of getting things to happen,” he said. “We can’t go it alone anymore. It’s just not going to work.”

Councillors were also given their committee responsibilities.

Pete Froese

Finance Equip & Admin Committee, Utilities Committee, Fringe Committee Winkler/Stanley, MSTW Alternate, Pembina Valley Water Co-op, Stanley Business Centre Rep, Winkler & District Health Care Board.

Don Falk

Finance Equip & Admin Committee, Drainage Committee, MSTW, Rhineland/Stanley South Buffalo Creek Channel, Winkler & District Chamber of Commerce.

Bitz Loewen

Roads Committee, Agassiz Medical Centre, Pembina Valley Recycling Network, SWAMP, Winkler Aquifer Management Board.

Ike Friesen

Planning Committee, Morden Veterinary Clinic, MSTW.

Morris Olafson

Buhler Active Living Centre Board, Fringe Committee Winkler/Stanley, PVRAM, Stanley Business Centre Reps, Winkler/Stanley Economic Dev Comm.

Ray Unrau

Heartland Community Futures, South Central Regional Library, Winkler & Area Justice Committee.

Bob Giesbrecht

Morden Fire Commission, PVCD Boundary Sub-District, PVCD Dead Horse Sub-District, PVCD Lizard Lake Sub-District, SWAMP, Winkler Fire Commission, Winkler/Stanley Economic Dev. Comm.

Several citizen reps are also appointed to committees. Tom Wiebe is on the BTHC Foundation Brd., Bernie Loeppky is the SCRL Citizen Rep, and Cornie Froese is the SWAMP Citizen Rep.

The entire council sits on the Board of Revision.