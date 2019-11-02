Arts Council hosts annual Holiday Craft Sale

Published on: November 2, 2019 | Last Updated: November 2, 2019 10:12 PM EDT

Country Dough and Barn Board represented by The Geirnaerts and The Hacaults of Mariapolis, were among the many vendors. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times)

The Access Event Centre in Morden was a sea of arts and crafts as the 2019 Holiday Craft Sale took place, Nov. 2.

Hosted by the Pembina Hills Arts Council, the event is a long-standing tradition in the community, one that attracts both vendors and shoppers from far outside Morden.

“It’s one of our main fundraising events that we do every year,” board member Cathy Lone said. “We started last year having a $2 admission to help with our kids programming because we try to keep it affordable.”

Every penny from that $2 charge goes to children’s programming.

And while the arts council receives grants from different levels of government, raising extra funds is important.

“Fundraising is a big part of keeping the day to day (operations) of the arts council,” Lone said.

While it’s a tradition for the arts council, it’s also an important event to many of those who attend, as well as vendors who come back year after year.

“We have lots of people that come every year,” she said. “People come back knowing they’re going to see certain people they know they want to purchase their merchandise from every year.”

Vendors are also lining up for the annual event.

“Every year we have a waiting list of people who want to come so we’re happy that’s still going, that it’s still a current event that people want to be involved in, and still want to come and shop at,” she said.

As in past years, 80 vendors were eager to show their hand crafted items to potential customers getting the jump on Christmas shopping.

Last year was the first organizers had a customer count, thanks to the admission charge, and Lone said they were pleased to see around 1,100 people come through the doors for the six hour sale.

“You see people coming all the time but we were, I think, all very surprised that there was that many people,” she said.

Lone added they appreciate the volunteers, shoppers and vendors for offering continued support.

The 2019 Holiday Craft Sale took place Nov. 2 in Morden. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times)

Morden’s Loretta Letkeman shared her Pebble Art with customers at the Holiday Craft Sale. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times)

Morden’s Agatha Massey, owner of “A Yarn or Two” has been sharing her wares at the Craft Sale for many years. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times)

