Artist creates calendar for MS

A local artist has used her experience with MS to create something beautiful that will also raise funds for the fight against the disease.

Allison Froese created a calendar she has made available for $20. Half the price goes to the making of the calendar and the other half will go to the MS Society.

“I drew every single picture and I did all the write-ups and designed the whole thing,” Froese said. “Every single picture has a reference to how it relates to MS and how the flower relates to how MS people are feeling.”

Froese has an art show coming up in July at Winkler Arts & Culture and the calendar and prints ($10) will be available there.

The words and photos come directly out of her experience and she admits it wasn’t always easy to bare her soul.

“It’s how I felt in the moment,” she said. “It was a struggle but we did it page by page.”

Froese was diagnosed nine years ago at the age of 28.

The way she found it is still a hard memory. Froese had gone in regarding back pain. She was sent home. After receiving no contact from medical professionals, she was back in the clinic, this time getting shots for a trip she had planned.

“As I’m sitting there, the doctor looked at me and said ‘have you discussed at all about your MS diagnosis?’” she said. “I found out that way.”

Since her diagnosis Froese said she has become more knowledgeable about her limits, and knows she has to be careful about commitments.

“I can’t say in a week if I’ll be able to do this, because I don’t know if I’ll be able to do it,” she said. “It’s day by day.”

Living for each day is important.

“Tomorrow I could wake up paralyzed or wake up blind, so you never know how tomorrow’s going to be.”

Froese said she appreciates a chance to bring more awareness about MS and said there are some things people don’t know.

That includes her definition of “tired” which is not everyday tired. She adds that just because you know someone with MS, it does not mean you know everyone’s symptoms.

“Everyone’s MS is totally different,” she said.