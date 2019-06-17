Artisan Alley kicks off inaugural year

Local artisans and artists showcasing a plethora of homemade items were featured at the first annual Artisan Alley put on by Pembina Valley Events (PVE) on June 8th at the Morden Park.

Gina DiClemente, the Owner of PVE, said some stalls were occupied by some commercial businesses, but a larger focus was placed on people from the Morden and Winkler area.

“We wanted to bring in as many ‘handmade’ people as we can,” DiClemente said. Alongside the festival, ABS Performance held a car show.

“There was a lot of support for a car show and we will definitely be back next year,” said Derek Bodnarchuk, owner of ABS Performance Inc. “It was a great first festival and we hope to add to it next year and make it even better.”

Frannie Klien and L Ray & Jay performed live for the festival with sound put on by MK Sound.

DiClemente said she’s involved in organizing events like this, because of passion for the community.

“We don’t make any money off these, we’re here for the community to put on events for them.”

She also noted she is open to ideas for the following year to help make the festival a better experience.