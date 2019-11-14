Artisan Alley Christmas Market coming to Morden

If you are looking for the perfect gift for those special people on your Christmas list, the Artisan Alley Christmas Market is here for you.

The upcoming 5th Christmas Market will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Access Event Centre in Morden. The event features 85 handmade makers and businesses from across Manitoba. Alongside of the market, there are free photos with Santa, a coffee bar and gift basket draws.

“It just keeps growing and growing,” says organizer Gina DiClemente. “This year and last year we have completely sold out of space and had a waiting list. I’m in awe of how much talent is in Manitoba.”

DiClemente said vendors featuring a variety of talent make the event a must attend for many.

“It’s great to see familiar faces from the community.” she said. “We love meeting new people, we are grateful to have that community support over the years.”

It’s a family affair for the DiClementes. “My son crafts and participates in the kids markets, my daughter is studying photography in high school and does all the photos at the events, my husband and my inlaws help out wherever they can,” she said. “We are also so blessed to have a great group of friends and long time vendors who help. It’s busy, but we love doing it.

Nancy Rempel has been a returning vendor for five years now. “I haven’t missed a Christmas market yet,” she said. “I always look forward to being a part of the Christmas events. I’ve done events with other organizers and I appreciate Gina’s hard work and the time she puts in to the events to help my business succeed.”

Stephanie Doerksen, owner of Stephanie Jolene Photography decided to return to the event for a second year because of her rural roots. “Growing up in Carman, Manitoba, I understand how important it is to support small businesses, and this event allows small businesses as well as artisans from across the Pembina Valley and Manitoba to come together,” she said.

Cher Allen, owner of On Tap Event Services and On Tap Bartending said it makes sense for them to take part. “We joined the Christmas Market after doing a few events with Pembina Valley Events in 2019,” he said.

Potential attendees are also excited to come back.

Mother of three, Anna Buhler from Winkler said her experience last year was a great one.

“Having three young children and trying to get a nice Christmas photo is no easy task,” she said. “The Santa and the photographer were so patient with my kids last year, we will definitely be back this year..”

The event runs from 1-5 p.m. and admission is free. The first 50 people in attendance will receive a gift bag and a door prize. For a list of all the attending vendors, visit Pembina Valley Events on Facebook and Instagram.

Teen Challenge Winkler/Morden will be operating a gift wrapping booth. They will be providing gift wrapping by donation and all donations from the gift wrapping booth are going to the Teen Challenge program. They will also have a booth, to talk about there program, members will be sharing there personal testimonies and information about the program.

Morden Christmas Cheer will have also have a booth and their board members will be on hand during the event to collect unwrapped toys, non perishable food items and gift cards as well as answer any questions from the community on their program.