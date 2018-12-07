“An Opera House Christmas”

The Manitou Opera House will be dressed up in style and will ring with the sounds of Christmas old and new on Friday, December 14 at 8:00pm. This heartwarming concert, presented by the Manitou Coffeehouse Musicians, will include a variety of music from traditional and classic to modern, from sacred to secular.

The lineup includes The Friesen Family, Manitou Community Band, Landon Booker, On the Edge, Tina Morgan, “Lindy & Laurie”, Cassandra Serle, “Donna, Winnie and Loretta”, Evan Wiebe, a flute quartet, and more talent from the area. The Opera House also welcomes back community favourite, Wing and a Prayer.

Concert goers can expect song and narrative intertwined to evoke a festive mood that will heighten the spirit of the season. Doors open at 7:15pm.

Tickets are $15 (students free) and are available at Sam’s Foods in Manitou, from Coffeehouse Musicians or by calling or texting 204.242.4414. Proceeds from the concert will go to the Manitou Opera House Foundation, to help defray their quickly dwindling debt from the Accessibility Addition Project.