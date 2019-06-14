Alzheimer’s Walk promotes awareness

The Walk for Alzheimer’s Fundraiser took place on June 1 at the Tabor Home despite the cloudy weather.

Chrystal Landreville, the Regional Coordinator of the North-Central Regions, said the walks are the “largest fundraiser” throughout the province that the Alzheimer’s Society of Manitoba puts together.

“85 per cent of our budget and funds comes from fundraising and 15 per cent comes from the government,” Landreville said. “That’s why, largely, the bulk of these fundraisers is funding the Alzheimer’s Society programs and services.”

For the 2018 walks across the province, approximately $330,000 was raised. This year’s contribution from Morden was $2,000.

Landreville noted 55 people were at the walk including the general public and patrons of Tabor Home.

Cameron Friesen, the Minister of Health for Manitoba and MLA for Morden/Winkler, said Alzheimer’s affects not only the person, but the network of people around them.

“There’s an awful lot of efforts that continue to find a cure,” Friesen said. “But also efforts by groups, like Alzheimer’s Society of Manitoba, to provide services and education and supports to the people who are giving support to someone with Alzheimer’s.”

Friesen said the Manitoba Government is committed to build 1,200 more personal care home beds to help the challenge of keeping as many patients in their home communities.

“Our province is growing, our population is growing, and so must our capacity for personal care homes,” Friesen said.

He also noted awareness is important for the Alzheimer’s Society commending those who came for the walk.

The walks have been going on in Manitoba for the past 27 years have been sponsored by IG Wealth for the past 12 years.