Agassiz upgrade receiving community donations

An expansion and upgrade to the Agassiz Medical Centre (future Menzies Medical Centre) is on its way thanks to donations from community organizations and businesses.

Little Morden Service donated $2,500 toward the cause.

“We try to support local organizations,” Little Morden Service general manager Abe Penner said. “Stuff that’s happening at the hospital here is a good opportunity for us to give back to the community and we want to be part of that and contribute in ways that are going to benefit the community.”

Little Morden Service has a budget of community contributions they set aside every year.

The fundraising committee at Agassiz Medical Centre has committed to raising $500,000 toward the $1.2 million project.

A $10,000 donation from the Morden Elks kicked off the campaign initially, and Little Morden Service was the fundraising campaign’s first major donor back in January.

“It was a nice way to kick off our campaign,” fundraising chair Bob Wahl said. “We’re basically starting to get into the full swing of our campaign. Things are starting to come together and hopefully we’ll reach our goal before our expected date.”

The fundraising committee will be ‘blitzing’ the community through local radio stations to raise awareness about their campaign.

While Wahl said they haven’t updated the count of their funds recently, donations have been coming in weekly.

“Some private donations that we haven’t even counted on, which is always a good plus when you come back and see a nice healthy contribution made by a private individual,” Wahl said.