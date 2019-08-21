Agassiz renovation project gets two-year commitment

The Agassiz Medical Centre renovation project received another major donation from a local business.

Decor Cabinets made a two-year commitment of $25,000 per year to the project. CEO and owner Stan Pauls said they have seen firsthand how important Agassiz Medical Centre is to the area.

“They do good work and we definitely have a lot of people that are using it that are working here at Decor Cabinets,” he said. “We feel we need to be a player in the community.”

Pauls said participating in the community is important to Decor.

“We want to be strong community builders and we know that it takes many businesses and individuals to make a different,” he said. “It’s a privilege and honour to be able to participate in this great project that’s being done.”

Pauls said he and wife/co-owner Connie have traveled in many countries where residents don’t have the same access to health care as Morden residents do.

“Our health is so important,” he said. “We all want to be healthy. I think we take it for granted that we have such good access to good health facilities.”

Fundraising chair Bob Wahl said people can donate to the renovation project in a number of ways. “We can take donations online, we can have direct withdrawals of the account,” he said. “A farmer can donate a portion of their crops to the project too. Business owners can donate a portion of their sales.”

“When you look at the different angles you can cover, it fits everybody’s lifestyle,” he added.

The project has reached around one quarter of their $500,000 goal, but Wahl said the project doesn’t just end when the renovations do.

“We have different breakdowns as far as IT, equipment, any kind of changes we have in government regulations that we have to adhere to,” he said. “There’s 10 new examining rooms that are going to be built in the new project and each one has to be furnished and equipped at just a shade over $10,000 per examining room.”