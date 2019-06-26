Agassiz accepts multiple donations for expansion

Agassiz Medical Centre is on the way toward their $500,000 goal for upcoming renovations.

Three local businesses and organizations made donations to the fund, which will go toward renovations and an expansion for the clinic, which will be renamed Menzies Medical Centre when the construction is finished.

Chair of the fundraising campaign Bob Wahl said fundraising has been slow so far, but community members and organizations have been stepping up.

“People have to realize that healthcare is one of the main draws to the community,” he said. “When you’re looking at having 1,600 people in the community that don’t have a healthcare provider, that’s a necessity.”

Wahl said a lot of people don’t realize how important it is to have a provider until they are in a situation where they don’t have one. “That’s why we’re doing the renos and doing the expansion to the existing clinic,” he said.

Wahl said the expansion will include another 10 examining rooms and the campaign will try to bring at least seven doctors to the clinic.

Morden & District Lions Club donated $1,000, Pembina Valley Physiotherapy gave $2,500 and Vern’s Carpets put in $2,500.

“We’re a community focused group and we felt the very special need of this project,” Lions Club member Rob Lawrence said. “We definitely want to be supportive.”

Leah Klassen from Pembina Valley Physiotherapy said like the Lions Club, they are also community focused. “We love the collaborative effort that healthcare is providing in this region and we would like to be part of it,” she said.

Rose Wiebe of Vern’s Carpets said she and Vern thought it was a good cause. “Dr. Bob [Menzies] was Vern’s doctor,” she said. “We kind of did it thinking about him.”

The fundraising campaign really kicked off in May, and Wahl said it could take a year or two to reach their goal. “With the public being very sympathetic to healthcare in the community, maybe we’ll be pleasantly surprised and reach our goal before the date,” he said.